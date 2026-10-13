Kwon Oh-joong’s son, who has a rare disease affecting 15 people worldwide, drew book cover: “Living each day with all his might, he gives me miracles”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kwon Oh-joong published a book about hardship and miracles, sharing his heartfelt affection for his son Hyuk-jun, who illustrated its cover.

Kwon said on social media on the 12th, “On my wife’s birthday—the woman who, in the deepest darkness of my life, never let go of my hand and led me toward the light—a book about my shameful life and our family’s miracle has come into the world.”

Saying that Cha In-pyo had helped him complete the book, he expressed his gratitude: “When I was trapped and suffering in the depths of life’s darkness, Cha In-pyo, my big brother, was the only one who reached out and led me toward the light.”

He added, “He helped me realize that the place I thought was a pitch-dark cave was actually a ‘tunnel’ I could walk out of. For a long time, he never gave up on me, saying, ‘Many people will find comfort through your life,’ and encouraging me to write a book. Thanks to my big brother’s love, this book has finally come into the world.”

He also expressed his special affection for his wife and son Hyuk-jun. Kwon said, “It is all the more meaningful to be able to give this book to my beloved wife, Yoon-kyung, on her birthday today. Even in the darkest moments of my life, she quietly stayed by my side, never letting go of my hand, and endured it all with me through prayer.”

He continued, “Though his steps are a little slower than others’, my proud son Hyuk-jun lives each day with all his might, giving his father’s life a miracle at every moment. Thank you for beautifully brightening the cover of this book as the confident ‘artist Kwon Hyuk-jun.’”

Kwon married in 1996 and has a son, Hyuk-jun. He has said on several television programs that Hyuk-jun has an extremely rare disease, with only around 15 patients worldwide.

On a past broadcast, Kwon also opened up, saying, “(My son) was fine when he was young, but it gradually progressed,” and, “No one knows what will happen. There is no data.”

Hyuk-jun went through difficult times, including being a victim of school violence during his school years, but began a new challenge as an artist after graduating from university in 2023. He held his first exhibition at the Seoul Arts Center and successfully sold some of his work. He has continued to expand his activities, including receiving invitations to Seattle and New York in the United States.

On the 10th, he received an award as a Western-style painter at the 2026 Korea Entertainment Awards ceremony.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.