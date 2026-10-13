Tablo gets a reality check at Lee Hae-ri’s “ultra-luxurious villa”: “Is this how you live as a duo? How rich are they?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Tablo could not hide his amazement at the scale of Lee Hae-ri’s ultra-luxurious villa.

On the 12th, a video titled “Four Married, One Single” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kang Min-kyeong” about Lee Hae-ri’s villa.

That day, the Epik High members visited Lee Hae-ri’s villa at Davichi’s invitation. Amazed by the spacious yard and luxurious atmosphere, they could not stop exclaiming, “What a nice house,” “Isn’t this Malibu?” and “It must be 300 pyeong.”

They continued to marvel at the exotic atmosphere, saying, “People who do hip-hop in LA always sit in places like this when they shoot music videos.”

Tablo was especially amazed, saying, “Davichi’s work is definitely similar to ours, and given the timing, they probably earned similar amounts from music and YouTube. But can you live like this as a duo?”

When Kang Min-kyung asked, “You get royalties, don’t you?” Tukutz chimed in, “Tablo’s royalties are enormous.” But Tablo said, “Even so, there’s nothing left when you split it three ways,” adding, “Since I write lyrics, I share them with Mithra, and I also split things with Tukutz when we write songs.”

Later, Lee Hae-ri showed how seriously she takes hosting guests, saying, “I heard you like beer, so I even bought a draft beer machine.” Seeing this, Tablo was once again amazed, saying, “How much money do they have?”

Kang Min-kyeong said, “She’s a total introvert—an I. It’s extremely rare for her to invite people over,” adding, “She’s not the hosting type and isn’t used to this sort of thing, but she went to a lot of trouble because you guys were coming over.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.