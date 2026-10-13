‘Honorary Briton’ Baek Jin-gyeong loses weight at seven months pregnant, worrying those around her: “Is the baby taking all the nutrients?”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] ‘Honorary Briton’ Baek Jin-gyeong shared an update, saying she had actually lost weight despite being seven months pregnant.

On the 12th, a video titled “What Happens When Three Global Comedians Get Together? | Three Comedians Gather 2 | EP.01” was posted on the YouTube channel VIVO TV. Shin Ki-ru, Baek Jin-gyeong and Yoo Byeong-gwon appeared as the featured guests in the first “Three Comedians Gather.”

That day, Baek Jin-gyeong asked Shin Ki-ru, “Why do you always wear things with high necklines?” Shin Ki-ru replied, “When something is tight around my neck, my face looks smaller. Something with a mandarin collar makes it look smaller,” then added, “Do I have to share tips for fat girls like this, too?” prompting laughter.

Baek Jin-gyeong then confidently said, “I actually do have a defined neck, you know.” Seeing this, Yoo Byeong-gwon expressed concern, saying, “You’ve lost a lot of weight.” Shin Ki-ru also asked, “Since you got pregnant? Why is that?”

Baek Jin-gyeong, who is currently seven months pregnant, replied, “I don’t know either. I guess the baby is taking all the nutrients.” When Shin Ki-ru asked, “Then how on earth is the baby going to be born?” Baek Jin-gyeong shot back, “It might just come out through my belly button,” prompting even more laughter.

Meanwhile, Baek Jin-gyeong married British actor Rohan Ned in 2023 and announced her pregnancy last June. The baby’s prenatal nickname is “Cheese,” and she is a girl. Baek Jin-gyeong is expecting to give birth in December.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.