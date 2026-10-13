“A wealthy actor everyone knows by name gets depressed, saying, ‘I’m the only one who’s become dirt poor overnight’”... Baek Ji-yeon reveals (Jigeum Baek Ji-yeon)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Baek Ji-yeon described a reality in which even wealthy people suffer from relative deprivation. She shared an anecdote about a famous actor who felt depressed, saying it seemed as if they alone had become poor, and pointed to the human tendency to be more interested in others’ misfortune than their happiness.

A video titled “The human instinct to be more interested in others’ unhappiness than their happiness” was posted on the YouTube channel Jigeum Baek Ji-yeon on the 12th.

That day, Baek Ji-yeon introduced social and psychological studies illustrating human nature and discussed why people take an interest in others’ misfortune.

She mentioned the German word “Schadenfreude,” saying, “I’ve heard that people are more curious about news of others being unhappy than stories of others being happy.” It refers to the pleasure people feel when they see someone else suffering or experiencing misfortune.

Baek Ji-yeon went on to explain the sense of relative deprivation people can feel when comparing themselves with those around them. The thought that others are making a lot of money while they alone are falling behind can lead to feelings of depression.

She then shared the story of a famous actor. Baek Ji-yeon said, “There’s a famous actor around me whose name everyone would recognize. They have a great deal of money. They’re rich. But they made a gloomy face, saying, ‘I feel like I’m the only one who’s become dirt poor overnight.’ I heard they were actually depressed for a long time.”

The point was that even people who are financially well-off can feel relatively deprived when comparing themselves with those around them.

Baek Ji-yeon emphasized that these feelings are not simply a matter of having more or less money. She added, “It seems to be an issue for everyone, not just a matter of having or not having money.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.