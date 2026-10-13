Cho Sae-ho’s Wife Reacts After Account Sharing His Private Life Is Exposed: “Phones Have Been Blowing Up Since This Morning”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Jung Soo-ji, a former supermodel and the wife of comedian Cho Sae-ho, has responded directly after an SNS account sharing her husband’s daily life attracted attention. She humorously described the flood of calls Cho received after the account became known and thanked people for the unexpectedly enthusiastic interest.

On the 12th, Jung Soo-ji posted on an account called “Account Deleted If Cho Sae-ho Finds Out”: “Calls from all over have been blowing up since this morning. I stepped out to get coffee because I felt self-conscious around the account owner.” She was wittily describing how Cho was receiving a stream of calls as the account featuring her husband’s daily life suddenly drew attention.

She went on to thank people for the interest in the account, writing, “Thank you for all the enthusiastic interest. Thanks for reaching 3,000 followers. I didn’t think it would get this far in just one day.” She added, “I think I can keep running the account discreetly, but I’m wondering what to change the channel name to (I’ve already been found out),” drawing laughs.

The account, which had Cho Sae-ho’s face as its profile picture, had previously posted a bio on the 11th saying, “This account is run without Cho Sae-ho’s consent. At risk of being deleted just one day after it was created..” The message fueled curiosity about who was behind it.

The account featured videos of various moments from Cho Sae-ho’s daily life, including his birthday party, him returning home after going out, enjoying a date, and playing guitar and singing. The glimpse of Cho’s private life—something rarely seen on television—caught the attention of netizens.

The witty captions accompanying the posts especially caught people’s eye. They described Cho as “44 years old, a full-time homemaker” and jokingly assessed his physical proportions and musical ambitions, drawing laughs.

It was later revealed that the account was run by his wife, Jung Soo-ji. It was reported that she had created it as a gesture of support for her husband.

As Cho Sae-ho’s wife shares his daily life in a humorous way, the account is attracting attention from people curious about what he has been up to, as his television appearances have recently become less frequent.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.