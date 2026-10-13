Park Myung-soo and Han Su-min’s Daughter Gets into K-Arts; Even Patients at Her Mother’s Clinic Send Their Congratulations

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Han Su-min, comedian Park Myung-soo’s wife and a doctor, expressed her gratitude to the patients congratulating her on her daughter Min-seo’s college acceptance.

Han Su-min recently posted on social media: “Every day is moving and full of love. So many patients tell me every day, ‘Congratulations on your daughter’s acceptance.’ I’m happy. Thank you, Doctor.”

She appears to have expressed her joy as patients continued to congratulate her daughter Min-seo, whose college acceptance was recently announced.

Last month, Han Su-min personally announced on social media that her daughter had been accepted to Korea National University of Arts. She said, “Our Min-seo has finally been admitted to the university she wanted most,” adding, “The hard work she put in tirelessly for nine years, since fourth grade, has finally paid off.”

She added, “Min-seo worked diligently and hard throughout her time at Yewon Middle School and Sunhwa Arts High School, never once missing out on a scholarship. Because her passion for dance is so genuine, I wholeheartedly support and cheer on her dream of continuing to dance and create without end.”

Min-seo, who has studied Korean dance, received many congratulations after years of hard work culminated in her acceptance to Korea National University of Arts.

Meanwhile, Han Su-min opened a family medicine clinic in Seoul’s Apgujeong-dong last year, offering functional medicine and obesity services, among others, and continues to see patients.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.