“She’s a girl—tie her hair up”: Ham So-won directly responds to comment criticizing her daughter’s appearance

[Jung Yoo-na, reporter for Sportschosun] Broadcaster Ham So-won shared her thoughts on parenting as she directly responded to a netizen’s comment expressing concern about her daughter Hyejeong’s hairstyle.

Ham recently posted on social media: “After seeing the text saying Hyejeong had gotten a good score, a call came within 0.1 seconds, followed by an immediate rush over.”

The accompanying video showed Jin Hua rushing over to see his daughter Hyejeong, who had scored well on a Chinese-character proficiency test. Hyejeong caught the eye with her chubby cheeks and adorable charm.

A netizen later commented on Ham’s post: “I’m always rooting for you. She’s a girl, so it would be nice if you tied her hair up nicely or at least put a headband on her. That’s where a mother’s sense comes in, and it’s a little disappointing.” The commenter added, “I’m worried she’ll resent you later, since the videos will follow her for the rest of her life.”

Ham replied, “I’d like to do that too, but Hyejeong doesn’t like having her hair tied up. I understand how she feels. When I tie my hair up, it pulls around my forehead and hurts, too.” She added, “I just tell her, ‘Do whatever you’re comfortable with,’” explaining that she respects her daughter’s wishes.

Meanwhile, actress Ham So-won and Jin Hua married in 2018 despite their 18-year age gap and have one daughter together, but announced their divorce in 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.