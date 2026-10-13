“What do you want me to do? You’re annoying” in paid fan chat... Chaser’s Ren faces attitude controversy just 8 months after debut; agency apologizes on his behalf

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The agency has apologized on behalf of Chaser member Ren amid controversy over his attitude.

Ren’s agency, Howling Entertainment, said on the 12th, “We sincerely apologize to the fans who were hurt by Ren’s inappropriate words and actions.”

The agency continued, apologizing: “We deeply regret disappointing and hurting fans with careless words and actions when we should have shown them greater thoughtfulness and responsibility. There is no justification for the inappropriate words and actions displayed while communicating with fans through Plus Chat, and they were unbecoming of the interest and love you have shown us.”

The agency added, “We take this matter seriously and will pay closer attention to artist training and management to prevent similar incidents from happening again. We will do our utmost to ensure a more thoughtful and responsible approach to communicating with fans.”

Ren was criticized after a fan messaged him, “I’ve been waiting this whole time,” while they were chatting on a paid fan communication platform, and he replied, “Ah, what do you want me to do?” and “Why are you getting on my case? You keep annoying me.”

Chaser is a five-member boy group consisting of Kangbin, Keisuke, Ren, Yunseong, and Sihoon. The group debuted last February.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.