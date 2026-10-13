Shin Ki-ru Furious Over Host-Bar Escape Rumor: “How Can You Run Away When You Have a Living to Make?” ('VIVO')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Shin Ki-ru was angered by rumors that she had fled a host bar.

On the 12th, a video titled “What Happens When Three Global Comedians Get Together?” was posted on the YouTube channel VIVO TV.

Shin Ki-ru said rumors had recently spread that she had gone to a host bar. “A rumor started that I was the ‘Daejeon host-bar escapee.’ The person in question was wearing a pink outfit I used to wear all the time. Whenever something like that comes up, people all send me DMs saying, ‘You have a living to make, so how can you run away?’ It could be a joke, but what really makes me angry is that there are people who believe it,” she said.

The production staff searched for the person who had actually fled and burst out laughing. Shin Ki-ru added to the laughter, saying, “It’s annoying because I have that dress.”

Shin Ki-ru also amused everyone by saying, “I don’t know what went wrong with the algorithm or where, but whenever I go on, all that comes up is stuff about transgender people. I did a lot of shows with Pungja, didn’t I? So whenever I go on, things like ‘stories about transgender people getting surgery in Thailand’ come up.” Baek Jin-kyung analyzed, “When people see me, you and Pungja come up, and when they see Pungja, you and I come up. The three of us are linked.” Shin Ki-ru explained how she became close to Baek Jin-kyung, saying, “Videos of pigs being swept away keep coming up. That was all I saw, so I didn’t know much about the honorary Brit. Then I got to know Isabel, the honorary Brit’s alter ego.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.