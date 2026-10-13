‘Why not at least get a part-time job at Coupang?’ Former fromis_9 member Noh Ji-sun faces backlash after revealing she was No. 1 in a rigged contest and rolled over 3 million won in card loans

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Noh Ji-sun, formerly of the group fromis_9, opened up about her honest feelings regarding her past activities with the group, but the reaction has been chilly.

On the 11th, Noh Ji-sun opened up about feelings she had kept hidden in a video released through ‘Min Sae-rom’s Open Studio’ titled ‘Invaluable Advice from a Life Mentor Who Switched Careers from Idol.’

Noh Ji-sun made her debut with fromis_9 after finishing No. 1 on Mnet’s ‘Idol School,’ but she faced a difficult time when it emerged that the production team had manipulated the show’s voting results. After her exclusive contract with PLEDIS Entertainment ended in 2024, she left the group and made a fresh start as a beauty creator.

“I was in first place, but a year later, the vote-rigging controversy erupted. I thought I had taken first place through hard work, but when I was told that wasn’t true, I felt neither proud of myself nor sure what to think. There were other people at fault, but whatever I said, articles would come out bearing that contestant’s name and mine, so I couldn’t speak up for fear of causing further harm. I had a contract with the company, and I also liked being an idol, so I couldn’t just quit,” she said.

Her idol career was no easy road either. Noh Ji-sun said, “I wanted people to recognize my inner self, my performances, my songwriting ability, and so on, but the reactions I got were, ‘You’re pretty,’ ‘You have a great figure,’ and ‘It seems like I could date you if I tried.’ When I performed, videos were posted zooming in on my breasts. It was upsetting. But I was part of a group, so I couldn’t be the only one to stand out. I tried to keep my feelings in check as much as possible.”

She said that after her idol career ended, she struggled to make ends meet. Noh Ji-sun said, “I was an idol until I was 28. I couldn’t keep relying on my mother, father, and older brother, and I needed to live, so I looked into getting a loan. I had no job or income, so I couldn’t get one. When I was performing onstage, the company took care of everything, so I somehow managed. But when I couldn’t get a loan either, I felt at a loss. I was able to get a credit-card loan, though. The high interest rate didn’t really register with me at the time. They were offering me 3 million won right away, so I thought I might be able to get by for three or four months.”

She continued, “I took out a credit-card loan once, and then my limit went up again. So I borrowed more money to pay back the first 3 million won, and kept repeating that cycle. My debt really snowballed. My older brother lent me money while he was preparing for his wedding. I didn’t pay off the credit-card loans or repay my brother in full until a year after I left the group.”

Reactions from netizens were sharply divided. Fans expressed sympathy, saying, “She must have been through so much,” and “It hasn’t been long since fromis_9 received their earnings settlement.” But many also criticized Noh Ji-sun’s financial judgment, saying, “If you’re short of money, you should at least work part-time at Coupang. Does it make sense to look into loans first?” and “Even Choi Kang-hee and Taesaja work part-time.”

Later, on the 12th, Noh Ji-sun said, “I tried to fit 15 years, from age 14 to 29, into just over 20 minutes. It wasn’t enough time to tell every story, but I never intended to tell everything in the first place. There were beautiful moments and moments that weren’t, and people I’m grateful to as well as people I find hard to understand.”

She continued, “It took me quite a long time to understand that wanting to become beautiful because I wanted to is different from having to present an appealing image to someone else. I’ve changed now. I sometimes question things I used to take for granted and come to realize they were wrong. There’s still a lot I don’t know, but I’ll keep changing. Even so, it’s enjoyable.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.