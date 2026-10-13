Lee Su-hyun, down 30 kg, dives into dessert as soon as the concert ends: “If I eat it all, I’ll have to run 10 km”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun tried a popular dessert.

On the 12th, a video titled “The first thing I did right after the final Seoul concert” was posted on Lee Su-hyun’s YouTube channel.

After finishing her final Seoul concert, Lee Su-hyun went straight to the waiting room and pulled out Han Jeong-seon glutinous rice cakes. “A friend bought them for me. I’ve been wanting to eat them so much,” she said, opening the box with excitement. The trainer beside her asked, “Are you checking the calories?” Lee Su-hyun shot them a frosty glare, drawing laughs.

Lee Su-hyun shared the rice cakes with the staff, starting with the melon-yogurt flavor. One staff member asked, “How many kilometers will you have to run after eating all these?” The trainer replied, “You have to run 10 km. You’ve eaten 600 kcal, so 10 km will do. Weren’t we going to run tomorrow?” Lee Su-hyun refused, saying, “I just finished and was thinking about resting, and now you want me to do something else? Don’t talk to me.”

After trying the glutinous rice cakes, Lee Su-hyun candidly said, “They are tasty, but I’m not sure they’re worth waiting in line for three hours.” A staff member said, “Chimchakman once said something about buying glutinous rice cakes and fruit and taking a bite of each.” Lee Su-hyun replied, “I saw that too, but these do taste different. They have white bean paste or yogurt in them, right? I think the yogurt tastes better than the white bean paste.” She added, “The good thing was that the fruit itself was delicious. The outer layer was chewy, and there was just the right amount of filling or yogurt, but the problem was that they weren’t all that special. That’s because I don’t like desserts,” she said frankly.

Lee Su-hyun has previously said on her channel that she managed to lose about 30 kg from her highest weight.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.