Joo Woo-jae and Kim Poong reveal the truth about their seven-year friendship: “We don’t even have each other’s phone numbers; we only talk when the cameras are rolling” (“Problem Child in House”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On KBS2’s “Problem Child in House,” Joo Woo-jae and Kim Poong will reveal the truth behind their seven-year friendship.

Airing every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. on KBS2, “Problem Child in House” (hereafter “Problem Child”) is a quiz talk show in which problem children gather in a rooftop room, hoping to become “brainy,” and take on outlandish questions amid the daily flood of trivia from around the world. In episode 330, airing today (the 13th), “show chef” Kim Poong, known as a leading maverick in the culinary world, and “cooking oddball” Yoon Nam-no will appear as guests, joining Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Hong Jin-kyung, Yang Se-chan and Joo Woo-jae for a lively, entertaining quiz-and-chat session.

At the opening, an unexpected conversation about the hosts’ and guests’ friendships draws attention. Kim Sook starts by saying, “We thought writer Kim Poong and Woo-jae were really close.” Kim Poong replies, “We’ve known each other for quite a while, since working together on a cooking show in 2019,” but then suddenly draws a firm line, saying, “But we’re strictly ‘show friends,’” leaving everyone surprised.

Kim Poong then reveals, “True friends should chat privately when the cameras aren’t rolling, but we only have private conversations in front of the cameras.” Joo Woo-jae agrees, saying, “That’s right. Ours is strictly a business relationship,” and his firm insistence on keeping his distance makes everyone laugh. Asked, “Have you ever called or had a meal together on your own?”, Joo Woo-jae adds to the laughter by revealing the truth about their seven-year “business friendship for show”—they don’t even know each other’s phone numbers: “We only start talking when the cameras are rolling, or at least when a recorder is on. We don’t even have each other’s numbers.” At last, as if on cue, Joo Woo-jae and Kim Poong chime in, “The cameras are rolling today, so we’re total best friends,” bringing the house down with the seamless chemistry of seven-year “show friends.”

Hong Jin-kyung and chef Yoon Nam-no, by contrast, show off a friendship built on warmth and affection that is 180 degrees removed from the Joo Woo-jae–Kim Poong duo’s, creating a complete contrast in mood. Song Eun-i starts by saying, “I heard Jin-kyung was close with Chef Nam-no, too,” to which Yoon Nam-no cautiously replies, “Actually, today is only the second time we’ve met,” making everyone laugh. Yoon goes on to share a heartwarming story about Hong Jin-kyung’s scallion kimchi: “The very day we first met, you asked for my address and sent me scallion kimchi. If someone gives me food, they’re automatically a real close friend. I don’t need money; just give me something to eat.” Hong Jin-kyung adds, “Nam-no is a younger friend who comes to mind when I pray,” and word is that she has picked Yoon Nam-no as her new favorite younger brother. The sight of Hong Jin-kyung and Joo Woo-jae showing off their polar-opposite friendships with the chefs is said to fill the rooftop room with warmth and laughter.

The diametrically opposed friendship stories of Joo Woo-jae and Kim Poong, united by “strictly a business friendship for show,” and Hong Jin-kyung and Yoon Nam-no, whose bond is built on “prayer and scallion kimchi,” can be seen on today’s (the 13th) episode of KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” airing at 8:50 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.