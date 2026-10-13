“I Married a Handsome Chef and Became a Stand-In to Ward Off Misfortune in Place of My Terminally Ill Sister-in-Law”: Shocking Case Leaves Defconn Calling Them “Monsters” (“Detectives: The Trade Secret”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Detectives: The Trade Secret shocked viewers at home by revealing the story of a tenant who borrowed more than 300 million won from a landlord in her 70s on all kinds of pretexts, as well as that of a woman chosen to become her husband’s new misfortune-absorbing stand-in in place of his terminally ill sister-in-law.

On the 12th, the “Detective 24 Hours” segment on Channel A’s Detectives: The Trade Secret featured a son’s request: “Please uncover the truth about the tenant who borrowed more than 300 million won from my mother.” In February 2024, the client’s mother took in a tenant with a 3 million won security deposit and monthly rent of 600,000 won. Not long after moving in, the tenant asked to have part of the deposit returned, saying, “My legs hurt, but I don’t have money for hospital bills.” Feeling sorry for the tenant, who said they were on leave from work because of illness, the client’s mother readily gave them money. But the tenant claimed to have “a rare kidney disease,” never paid rent during the entire tenancy, and ran through the security deposit as well. After moving to another home, the tenant’s demands for money became even more persistent and brazen. Claiming to work for a major corporation, the tenant repeatedly got money from her, saying, “I can get a 100 million won employee loan from my company, but first I have to sort out my personal debt-rehabilitation proceedings.” The tenant sent hospital photos, claiming their life was in immediate danger, to elicit sympathy, and even sent photos and messages that seemed to suggest they might take their own life.

When the client’s mother could no longer lend the tenant money, the tenant changed tactics, saying, “Actually, I have 300 million won in my bank account, but it’s been seized,” and sent an image of the account balance. The tenant even included details of calls with court and bank employees, supposedly saying, “If you deposit the money just this once, the seizure will be lifted.” Believing that all the problems would be solved once the seizure was lifted, the client’s mother even took out a small loan through her phone and handed over the money. The show’s cast members couldn’t hide their disbelief, saying, “ ‘I have money, but it’s been seized’ is a go-to line among scammers.” Deceived by the tenant, the client’s mother lent them well over 300 million won, using not only her own money but also loans from acquaintances and other borrowed money. She ultimately became a credit delinquent. Hearing that the tenant had recommended personal debt rehabilitation instead of showing remorse, Defconn flew into a rage: “How can a person do this? You can’t live like this.” Yoo In-na couldn’t hide her sadness, saying, “She gave the sick tenant money for hospital bills just once, and ended up having to seek personal debt rehabilitation.”

In “Case Notebook,” a segment reconstructing real-life cases, a chilling secret behind suspicions that a handsome chef husband was having an affair came to light. The client had been introduced to her husband, a chef at an Italian restaurant, through a close older friend of hers who was also her husband’s older sister. The husband’s restaurant, where he charmed people with his handsome looks and sweet nature, was always packed with female customers. The client, too, fell for him at first sight and made the first move. The two married just six months after meeting. But a few months ago, signs that something was wrong began to emerge in their marriage. The client voiced her concerns, saying, “My husband has been lying and often leaving the restaurant, and lately I’ve been having strange dreams.” When the investigative team began looking into the case, they saw the client’s husband sharing affectionate moments with his sister—interlacing fingers with her and touching her cheek—in ways hard to believe between siblings. The investigation revealed that the client’s sister-in-law was terminally ill and that the two were not biological siblings.

But the shocking revelations didn’t end there. It turned out that the client’s sister-in-law was a daughter whom her mother-in-law had adopted at age 19 to serve as a human stand-in to ward off misfortune, after a shaman said her son was fated to die young. The client’s husband and his sister-in-law, however, lived under the same roof, fell in love, and continued their forbidden relationship. Then, after being diagnosed as terminally ill, the sister-in-law found a new stand-in to take her place, and the client was chosen. To avoid his own death, the client’s husband proposed to her and went ahead with the marriage, just as his sister told him to. Stunned by the extraordinary case, Defconn said, “They’re not human beings; they’re monsters,” while Kim Poong admonished, “Cursing someone is not real shamanism.” Meanwhile, actress Lee Soo-kyung, who joined the show as a guest detective that day, drew attention by revealing her unusual love of alcohol: “A wine I bought for a few million won rose tenfold in value and is now worth a nine-figure sum in won.” She then sent a video message to her future husband, making people laugh as she said, “I don’t need someone to absorb misfortune for me; I need someone to live happily with.”

Channel A’s real-life detective series rooted in everyday life, Detectives: The Trade Secret, airs every Monday at 10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.