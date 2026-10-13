Baseball goddess Kim Han-na, 37, welcomes a son one year after marriage following natural conception: “An angel is born”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Former cheerleader Kim Han-na announced the birth of her son.

On the 13th, Kim Han-na wrote on her social media, “26.09.29. Our angel, ‘Dalrae’ Hyun-woo, was born. I still can’t believe that such a lovely little being came from my womb. Seeing myself put Hyun-woo before my own pain, I think I’m beginning to understand a little of how parents feel.” She shared her overwhelming feelings about becoming a mother.

She added, “This is just the beginning, but the four of us—Jeong-seok, Han-na, Hyun-woo, and Kkomi—will work to live even more happily together from now on. I want to take Hyun-woo to lots of lovely places as soon as possible! #YearOfTheHorseBaby”

In the photos released alongside the announcement, Kim Han-na is smiling brightly as she cradles her son at a postpartum care center. Her husband, Kim Jeong-seok, also wears a cheerful expression as he captures the happy moment for the family of three.

Kim Han-na, who was born in 1989, was a cheerleader for teams including Kiwoom Heroes and Kia Tigers and was greatly loved by baseball fans. She retired after marrying Kim Jeong-seok, a cheer squad leader three years her junior, in September last year. Then, last January, she announced her pregnancy, saying, “An unexpected blessing has come our way,” and welcomed a son one year after getting married.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.