Wife hooked on MLM vs. husband with alcohol addiction... Eldest son says, "I want to die" ('Marriage Hell')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] A couple who never stop accusing each other—the “accusing couple”—appeared on “Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell.”

The 187th episode of MBC’s “Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell” (hereafter “Marriage Hell”), which aired at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 12, featured the story of the “accusing couple,” who were on the brink. The husband pleaded that his wife’s multilevel marketing business, which she had been devoted to for nearly 10 years, had wrecked not only the family’s finances but also his relationship with their eldest son. “I’m in a situation where I want to die. I applied because I wanted to live,” he said. The wife countered that her husband’s serious drinking problem and violent behavior had left her with long-standing trauma.

The “accusing couple” reportedly have around 100 million won in debt. Facing financial hardship, the husband works at a laundromat with help from a self-sufficiency center and takes on delivery work after his shift, working close to 12 hours a day. The wife also works providing home-visit services for older adults, but the husband claimed that instead of contributing her earnings to the household, she puts them back into the multilevel marketing business. Products related to the business were piled up throughout the house, and the taekwondo studio the husband used to run was also reportedly full of products and promotional materials. Estimating that his wife had invested as much as 20 to 30 million won, he lamented, “It’s like a religious group.”

The wife countered that she buys everyday necessities through the multilevel marketing business and earns some regular income from it. Above all, she said, the related books and lectures were the only things that had helped her persevere amid her conflicts with her husband. The conflict over the business had even spread to their eldest son. The husband claimed that his wife had made their eldest watch videos about the business every day starting when he was in fourth grade.

The wife explained that she thought showing her studying would have a positive influence on their child. But Dr. Oh Eun-young firmly pointed out, “That’s a misconception.” She said that teaching a child requires warm interaction with a parent, and lecture videos cannot take its place.

The husband’s behavior, revealed by his wife, was also shocking. Footage she filmed herself showed her drunk husband urinating in the living room, hitting himself and acting violently. The wife said she had even had to throw away the bed because she could no longer cope with the smell and the cleanup, and lamented, “I can’t sleep when my husband comes home after drinking.” Police had been called out five times this year alone because of his drinking, and it also emerged that his driver’s license had been revoked twice in the past.

The husband said he was not an alcoholic and showed reluctance to seek treatment. But a camera caught him sneaking into the dressing room to avoid his family, taking out a bottle of soju he had hidden in his bag and drinking it. The bag was full of soju and empty bottles left over from drinking. Dr. Oh Eun-young stressed again and again, “The husband must get treatment. If he doesn’t, his daily life will fall apart,” emphasizing that treatment was necessary for his own sake.

A preview for next week, shown at the end of the broadcast, revealed that the eldest son had expressed the troubling thought, “I want to die.” The wife also drew attention by referring to a shocking incident involving her husband, saying, “I still haven’t been able to break free from it.” The second story of the “accusing couple” will be shown in episode 188 of MBC’s “Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell,” airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 19.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.