Park Se-mi’s fiancé revealed: The handsome florist who went from idol auditions to working with BTS

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] The non-celebrity fiancé, one year younger than Park Se-mi, who announced her surprise wedding on the 12th, has an unexpected past. He once competed on an idol audition program and has since become a florist who has also worked with BTS.

Park Se-mi surprised everyone with the news that she was getting married this week, announcing it on the 12th through her social media and YouTube channel, “Hello Semi.”

Her fiancé is one year younger than she is. The two met through an introduction by a personal trainer and are tying the knot after dating for about two years. Park Se-mi described him as “my closest partner, someone I’ll play, laugh, and enjoy delicious food with for the rest of my life,” and also shared their wedding photos.

The released wedding photos revealed for the first time the face of the man who had until then been known only as her “non-celebrity boyfriend.” Park Se-mi had previously boasted that her boyfriend was 181 cm tall and had a physique built through exercise, joking, “I practically have to jump when I kiss him.” She also expressed her deep affection for him, saying that he takes care of her every day and even gives her foot massages.

Park Se-mi’s fiancé is Kim Jun-yeon, who runs a flower café and currently works as a florist.

But Kim Jun-yeon has a past that is completely different from his current profession. About 14 years ago, in 2012, he competed on JTBC’s large-scale audition program “Made in U,” hoping to make his debut as an idol.

At the time, Kim Jun-yeon made it through fierce competition to reach the “Top 20.” In the “Idol Role Model Imitation” mission, he chose 2PM’s “Heartbeat” and performed it onstage. He earned praise for his diligent practice and steady performance, to the point that he was called a “model student who practiced tirelessly.” He continued competing, including performing with Lee Yu-jong on the show. JTBC’s official replay archive still has a record of Kim Jun-yeon’s appearance on “Made in U.”

Kim Jun-yeon, who had dreamed of becoming an idol, later chose a completely different path. In an interview with a media outlet, he said he had started working as a florist. He said that, influenced by his father, a first-generation florist, he began studying flowers in earnest. He reportedly established himself as a florist after completing professional courses at an overseas flower school and studying for qualifications. He later broadened his work by taking on projects for various brands and artists. He added that he had also worked on a range of projects, including music festival direction and brand campaigns.

His connection with BTS is also drawing attention. In 2020, BTS visited his flower café and tried their hand at flower arranging for the “Florist” episode of their variety show “Run BTS,” EP. 99. With the florist’s help, the members made various floral accessories, including boutonnieres and flower crowns. Kim Jun-yeon’s handsome looks also caught the members’ attention at the time. The BTS members admired him, saying, “He’s such a handsome teacher,” “Shouldn’t you go on Produce 101?” and “Your face is really as pretty as a flower.”

What makes it even more special is that he is doing the flowers for his own wedding himself. Ahead of his wedding to Park Se-mi, Kim Jun-yeon reportedly took part in the floral decorations for the wedding venue. After years of decorating other people’s special days with flowers, the florist is now creating the flowers for his own wedding. The details accompanying the wedding photos Park Se-mi shared on social media also tag her boyfriend’s flower café account.

Meanwhile, Park Se-mi and Kim Jun-yeon will marry this coming weekend. They decided to wed after dating for about two years. Just days before the wedding, Park Se-mi shared wedding photos featuring her fiancé’s face, personally announcing the news to her fans.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.