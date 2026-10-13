Lee Dong-jun reveals why his nephew Song Jin-woo's family was blamed for the disastrous flop of 'Clementine,' which lost 5.2 billion won ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2')

[Lee Woo-joo, Sportschosun reporter] Lee Dong-jun will reveal the reason behind the box-office failure of the film 'Clementine' on 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2.'

The episode of SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny' (hereafter, 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2') airing Tuesday the 13th will feature a cheerful get-together between Song Jin-woo and his wife and his maternal uncle, Lee Dong-jun.

The episode will show Song Jin-woo and his wife, Minami, visiting the home of his maternal uncle, actor Lee Dong-jun. The uncle and nephew, Lee Dong-jun and Song Jin-woo, immediately engaged in a tense fashion showdown over their 'over-the-top' outfits. Their unusual back-and-forth, worthy of a family famed for its showbiz flair, got the studio buzzing with anticipation from the very start. Lee Dong-jun then grabbed viewers' attention by sharing the shocking behind-the-scenes story of the legendary film 'Clementine's' disastrous box-office performance. Despite earning a 9.4 rating and having a story that was essentially the prototype for the drama 'Kim Bujang,' the film flopped—and the family singled out as the reason was none other than the 'Song Jin-woo family.' The unbelievable story of how the whole family turned out to help, only to become the target of resentment, reportedly left the studio in uproar. The story raises the question of what hidden tragedy lay behind 'Clementine.'

Meanwhile, 'versatile actor' Song Jin-woo is taking on another bold new challenge. After sharing his concerns about the industry downturn with his maternal uncle and senior in show business, Lee Dong-jun, Song Jin-woo revealed his thoughts on trying his hand at singing. This led to a rigorous test of his potential, administered by Lee Dong-jun and his son Lee Il-min, who perform as a father-and-son trot duo. Song Jin-woo rocked the room with his seriousness—having dropped all his usual playfulness—and his explosive energy, earning high praise from the demanding veteran duo. What will the special performance Song Jin-woo has prepared look like? His eventful attempt to become a trot singer as part of a family known for its exuberance will be featured on SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2,' airing Tuesday the 13th at 10:40 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.