Lee Hyori rebukes beauty pageant alumna’s power trip: “Youth and beauty don’t last” (‘Love War’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On JTBC’s ‘Love War,’ Lee Hyori offered heartfelt advice drawn from her own experience to a girlfriend who, after placing in a beauty pageant, had become caught up in the idea that she was a “public figure.” “Youth and good looks don’t last,” she told her, adding that she should “hone her own weapon.”

In episode 16 of JTBC’s dating reality show ‘Love War’ (directed by Kwon Hae-bom and Park Eun-young), which aired on Monday the 12th, a conflict was revealed between a girlfriend who boasts a glamorous look and was a third-place finisher in Miss World Korea, and her boyfriend, who waits on her hand and foot. Since winning a beauty pageant, the girlfriend had been living what she saw as the most dazzling period of her life, attending various events and calling herself a “public figure.” Her boyfriend, meanwhile, was preparing for a job search and had relatively low self-esteem, prompting viewers’ concern.

The boyfriend was pushed to his physical limits on every date because his girlfriend was obsessed with trends. She went anywhere that was trending on social media, traveling for an hour and 40 minutes in a heatwave with a heat index of 40 degrees to go on a bakery crawl, and even braving a three-hour wait just to try one Wakkppu salt bread. The boyfriend carried her bags and shopping bags and ran errands for her, too. Watching this, Lee Hyori was astonished and said, “Even Sang-soon wouldn’t wait that long.”

That wasn’t the end of the boyfriend’s troubles. He had even taken on the role of his girlfriend’s “unpaid manager” as she attended various events after winning a beauty pageant. He devoted himself to her, managing her event schedule and bringing her things she needed, but kept his own feelings bottled up. He confessed that he had put up with it because he feared refusing would damage their relationship, even though “it’s stressful that she takes it for granted that I’ll accommodate her in everything, from A to Z.” Kim Hee-chul expressed sympathy, saying, “He’s become a voluntary slave.”

The relationship looked different from the girlfriend’s perspective. Instead of expressing his complaints honestly, her boyfriend would sigh or get irritable, making things difficult for her, and his confidence had fallen so far that he refused even to take pictures together. Preparing for the dietitian exam, he had grown increasingly withdrawn as he compared his girlfriend’s increasingly glamorous life with his own reality. The girlfriend also expressed her hurt over how he had changed, saying, “I wish he would go back to how confident he was at the beginning of our relationship.”

Lee Hyori offered the two heartfelt advice. She told the girlfriend, “Youth and beautiful looks don’t last,” and advised her, “I hope you’ll build a weapon of confidence through your own efforts.” Then, to the boyfriend, who said he felt smaller and smaller, she opened with, “The lower half of your face looks like Lee Sang-soon’s,” drawing laughs, before encouraging him: “Everyone blooms at a different time. Some flowers bloom late.” Seo Jang-hoon also delivered a sharp rebuke: “Public figures? You’re both completely out of touch. Get a grip.” He stressed that they should let go of the idea that they were public figures and build their own strengths instead of getting caught up in fleeting fame.

In the end, the two confirmed how they truly felt about each other and chose to stay together. The girlfriend expressed remorse, saying, “My boyfriend was someone who boosted my self-esteem, but I don’t think I did the same for him.” The boyfriend also promised, “I’ll really work hard to build up my self-esteem.” Having been shaken by the different pace of their lives, they decided to continue their relationship, prompting a reminder that the most important things in a relationship are respect for one another and self-esteem that helps you protect yourself.

Online communities and social media sites were flooded with enthusiastic reactions, including, “Lee Hyori’s words about how some flowers bloom late comforted me,” “Take the words ‘public figure’ away from this couple,” “He needs to build his self-esteem, and she needs a better sense of reality,” and “Seo Jang-hoon’s blunt remarks were so satisfying.”

Meanwhile, JTBC’s ‘Love War’ airs every Monday at 9:50 p.m. on JTBC.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.