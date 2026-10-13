Park Joon-geum directly addresses a rumor that followed her for decades: “Suspended from appearing after slapping a director” (“Radio Star”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Park Joon-geum will directly address the fake news that has followed her for years on “Radio Star.” She will set the record straight about the rumor that she was suspended from appearing after slapping a director. She will also reveal her distinctive fashion sense, which has earned her the nickname “Jennie in her 60s,” and her secrets for maintaining a weight of 43 kg and a size 33 figure.

MBC’s “Radio Star,” airing Wednesday night the 14th, will feature Park Joon-geum, Kim Young-chul, Ham Eun-jung and Kang Kyun-sung in a special episode titled “Self-Care~? I Won’t Miss Out! ‘The Self-Care Guru’” (planned by Choi Yoon-jung; directed by Yun Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hui and Yang In-hye).

On the show, Park Joon-geum will first set the record straight about some outrageous rumors that once surrounded her. One story that spread was that she had clashed with a director early in her career, slapped the director and was suspended from appearing. Park explains that the incident was exaggerated sensationally after she shared her opinion about the director’s attitude at the time, and insists, “That’s not true.”

Ham Eun-jung will chime in by recalling her experience playing Park Joon-geum’s daughter in a drama. Before filming, she had heard that Park was scary, but when she met her in person, she found her to be sweet and girl-like instead. She will also describe how Park stepped in to make the set more comfortable and looked after junior actors, especially when newcomers felt intimidated.

Park Joon-geum’s fashion tips, which have earned her the nickname “Jennie in her 60s,” will also be revealed. She says she gets a flood of inquiries about the clothes she wears, and that some items even sell out, demonstrating her distinctive influence. Ham Eun-jung also says she subscribes to Park’s YouTube channel and notes that Park freely shares product information when introducing clothes and bags.

Park Joon-geum shares her fashion philosophy, saying, “People may become rich overnight, but no one becomes stylish overnight.” She says a sense of style must be built through countless trials and experiences. Viewers will be intrigued to hear how she keeps up with fashion magazines and shows to read trends, and prepares her clothes a step ahead of the season.

She also offers practical styling tips for middle-aged women. Park Joon-geum says proportions matter most when getting dressed, explaining that rather than automatically wearing long pants because you are short, choosing a length that shows the ankle bone can look more sophisticated. She also calls clothing “a silent introduction” and shares her belief that a person’s thoughts and lifestyle are reflected in their fashion.

Her routine for maintaining her unchanged figure will also be revealed. Park says she weighs about 43 kg and wears around a size 33 by Korean clothing standards. She explains that she hardly exercises and instead focuses on her diet, adjusting how much she eats as soon as she notices her weight going up.

She also makes the candid confession that, while she knows fashion better than anyone, she lacks confidence in her judgment of men. Park will reveal the type of man she finds attractive and surprise the studio with an unexpected story she heard after her mother passed away, involving her own name and her father’s first love.

From the truth behind a rumor that followed her for years to the fashion philosophy and self-care routine of “Jennie in her 60s,” as well as candid stories about romance, viewers can catch Park Joon-geum’s unreserved remarks on “Radio Star,” airing Wednesday the 14th at 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, “Radio Star” is a one-of-a-kind talk show that has won wide affection for its hosts’ unpredictable, razor-sharp wit, which disarms guests and draws out their real stories.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.