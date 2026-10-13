Season 15’s Jeongsuk mentions her husband’s “two-timing” on a variety show without her in-laws’ permission... “The elders were very surprised”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Jeongsuk of Season 15 of “I’m Solo” said she faced repercussions after appearing on a couples’ variety show.

On the 12th, a video titled “What Happens When a Person with Hyperfocus Plays Games... / The Reality of a Founder” was posted on Jeongsuk’s YouTube channel “Lucy Insight.”

Jeongsuk shared an update, saying, “Actually, I’d been feeling a little depressed. I went through a period of confusion.” She added, “The couples’ clinic show itself was something I appeared on without getting my in-laws’ permission, so the elders were very surprised. I explained myself and reflected on that,” noting that her appearance on the couples’ variety show had led to repercussions.

Last month, Jeongsuk appeared with her husband on KBS Joy’s variety show “Couple Clinic: Fated and Ill-Fated Relationships” and spoke about the controversy over her husband’s two-timing. At the time, Jeongsuk said, “While we were preparing for our wedding, I ended up in the news unintentionally because of incidents involving my husband’s ex-girlfriends, among other things.” Her husband admitted his wrongdoing, saying, “After I was introduced to my wife, I broke up with (my ex-girlfriend), then got back together with her. I ended up moving on to someone else. I was in the wrong.”

Meanwhile, Jeongsuk became known after appearing on Season 15 of “I’m Solo” and went ahead with the wedding last May even as controversy over her husband’s two-timing erupted. Later, she explained why she decided to marry, saying, “I don’t forgive (my husband). I was simply dating him because I liked him,” and, “When we got back together, I thought I’d try seeing him again until I couldn’t stand him anymore. I dated him thinking, ‘Let’s see how far this goes.’ Still, there were things he did well for me, and my anger gradually subsided.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.