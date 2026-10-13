'Figure Skating Prince' Cha Jun-hwan Leaves the Ice, Returns to Acting After 17 Years... A Second Life as an Entertainer

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] ‘Figure skating prince’ Cha Jun-hwan is expected to focus on pop culture activities instead of pursuing a career as a professional athlete, after stepping away from national team duties and competitions this season. He has already signed an exclusive contract with an agency that manages actors, is considering a sitcom role, and recently took the lead in a music video, among other moves that show him stepping up his entertainment activities.

On the 12th, Cha Jun-hwan said on social media, “After finishing last season, I spent a lot of time thinking and worrying about what to do next,” adding, “After much deliberation, I decided not to continue with national team activities or compete this season.”

His contract with his affiliated team, Seoul City Hall, has also ended. Cha Jun-hwan said he had finalized the contract after thorough discussions with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and expressed his gratitude to the people who had supported him.

He is also reported to have recently stepped down from the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission. As a result, Cha Jun-hwan is also expected to skip the events he had been invited to—the Cup of China, the third event, and the NHK Trophy, the sixth event, of the 2026–27 International Skating Union (ISU) Senior Grand Prix series.

Cha Jun-hwan has not officially announced his retirement as an athlete. He outlined his plans for the future, saying, “I’ll do my best with the things in front of me now, while carefully considering what direction I want to take from here.”

However, his recent moves suggest that, for the time being, his focus is increasingly likely to shift from the ice to pop culture activities.

Last April, Cha Jun-hwan laid the groundwork for a career in entertainment by signing an exclusive contract with Fantagio, the agency representing Cha Eun-woo, Lee Sung-kyung and others. He was subsequently offered a role in tvN’s new sitcom “Gungjeon Land” and is reportedly considering it positively. If he takes the role, he will return to serious acting for the first time in about 17 years, since his childhood career as a child actor.

He recently also appeared in the music video for “Sparkle,” a new song by singer Roy Kim. Cha Jun-hwan and actor Seo Su-min played the male and female leads in a young romance set in a bookstore, in which the characters gradually open up to each other. By showing his emotional acting in front of a camera rather than in an arena, he also demonstrated his potential as an actor.

Last August, he also took the stage as the lead in the ice show “Solo Leveling on Ice.” Taking on a production that combines acting and performance with figure skating, he has been broadening his horizons into areas beyond his established career as an athlete.

Cha Jun-hwan had first appeared in front of a camera as a child actor, before becoming a figure skater. He appeared in dramas and commercials as a child, then stopped acting to focus on figure skating. Now he has once again found a home at an entertainment agency and is expanding his activities into acting and performances.

This decision, in particular, is different in nature from simply taking a break. Along with his departure from national team activities and absence from competitions, his team contract has ended and he has resigned from the Athletes’ Commission; meanwhile, he has already begun concrete work in television and performance.

Meanwhile, Cha Jun-hwan placed fourth in the men’s singles event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, held last February, setting a new record for the best Olympic finish in the history of Korean men’s figure skating. He has also achieved major milestones, including winning the 2022 Four Continents Championships, taking silver at the 2023 World Championships and winning gold at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin.

There is great interest in what Cha Jun-hwan, who has stepped away from competition for a time at the peak of his athletic career, will bring to a new stage as an actor and entertainer.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.