Yunhoo, a student at a prestigious U.S. university, is loving life in America: “People are so kind and free”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Yunhoo, the son of singer Yoon Min-soo, expressed how satisfied he is with college life in the United States.

On the 10th, a video titled “20-Year-Old Yunhoo” was released on singer Woody’s YouTube channel, “Woodine.”

When the conversation turned to college, Yunhoo said, “I attend the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the U.S., where Michael Jordan went. I’ve even met him in person. American schools are big on football, aren’t they? He came to campus, and I watched him from a distance through a telescope.”

He added that he is majoring in business and economics, saying, “I’ve tried a lot of different things. I’ve also done video production and directing. After starting college, I realized that I really love music.”

Asked, “Is there anything that stands out from your life in the U.S.?” he said, “Overall, it’s much freer. The air is much better, too. In Korea, there are buildings, so you can’t see as far, but in the U.S. it’s wide open. People are so kind.” When Woody said, “We’re all kind, too,” Yunhoo clarified, “I don’t mean to put anyone down,” correcting any possible misunderstanding and making everyone laugh.

Woody agreed with Yunhoo, saying, “When I went to the U.S., I was surprised that people who didn’t know me greeted me with ‘Good morning’ as they walked by. If someone from our country did that, I think we’d wonder, ‘Are they trying to recruit me into a cult?’ We seem to feel that everyone should just do their own thing, so I found it fascinating that people greeted each other like that.” Yunhoo said, “I’m introverted, so at first I wasn’t very good at responding to greetings like that, but later I came to enjoy them, too.”

Meanwhile, Yunhoo is enrolled at the University of North Carolina and officially released a remake of singer Sung Si-kyung’s hit song “If Only” last month. Having taken his first steps as a singer, he has people wondering what direction he will take next.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.