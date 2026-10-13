“Time catches up with everyone”... DiCaprio and Maguire spotted with bulging bellies and ‘dad bods’

Tobey Maguire (left) and Leonardo DiCaprio, sporting ‘dad bods,’ spotted at the beach.Photo credit: TMZ, Backgrid

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Photos have emerged of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio (51) enjoying a relaxing time on a Hawaiian beach with his partner, Italian-born model Vittoria Ceretti (28), who is 23 years his junior.

According to TMZ and other U.S. entertainment outlets, DiCaprio enjoyed a swim at the beach on the island of Lanai, Hawaii, last weekend with Ceretti, actor Tobey Maguire (51), Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson and others.

In the photos released, DiCaprio and Maguire are seen soaking in the ocean in casual, shirtless attire. Both actors drew attention for their prominent bellies—the so-called ‘dad bods.’ Rather than having firm, muscular physiques, they looked as if they had naturally gained some weight with age.

DiCaprio and his partner Ceretti also drew attention for their affectionate displays.

The two have been together for more than three years, after dating rumors first surfaced in 2023. Ceretti is 23 years younger than DiCaprio, but the couple have continued their relationship, appearing together at public events and on vacation.

Maguire’s longstanding friendship with DiCaprio also appears to have played a part in the beach gathering. The two have been close friends in Hollywood for many years. Maguire is best known for the ‘Spider-Man’ film series and has also had a longstanding connection with DiCaprio.

The beach outing took place against the backdrop of the wedding of Maguire’s ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer. Meyer married billionaire businessman Jeff Ogunlesi last weekend at the Four Seasons Resort on the island of Lanai, Hawaii. Maguire drew attention by personally officiating at his ex-wife’s remarriage.

Maguire and Meyer married in 2007 and separated in 2016. Their divorce was legally finalized in September 2026. They have a daughter, Ruby (19), and a son, Otis (17), both of whom attended the wedding. A daughter Meyer and Ogunlesi share was also reportedly there.

Many notable figures also attended the wedding, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez; actors Courteney Cox and Kate Hudson; and fashion designer Rachel Zoe. The wedding, which reportedly drew about 200 guests, attracted attention as a gathering of Hollywood and business figures.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.