‘Breaking Bad’ actor RJ Mitte, who lived with cerebral palsy, found dead at home at 34

Photo: A still from ‘Breaking Bad’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] RJ Mitte, a star of the hit U.S. drama ‘Breaking Bad,’ has died.

On the 12th (local time), U.S. entertainment outlet TMZ reported that RJ Mitte had died at the age of 34.

According to the report, RJ Mitte was found dead at his home in Brownsville, Texas, on the 12th. Video released by the outlet showed a large number of police officers arriving outside his home and part of the road being closed off.

RJ Mitte’s representative said, “We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news of the passing of RJ Mitte, a beloved actor and philanthropist who passionately championed the rights of people with disabilities.”

The spokesperson continued, “He was best known for playing ‘Flynn’ White Jr. in ‘Breaking Bad.’ Drawing on his own experience of living with cerebral palsy, he brought authenticity to the role and helped lay the groundwork for efforts to raise disability awareness and promote inclusion.” The spokesperson also paid tribute, saying, “In addition to bringing joy to viewers around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s Hospital.”

The news is all the more heartbreaking as RJ Mitte is said to have gotten engaged last year to his longtime partner, Kennedy Suarez.

RJ Mitte was born in 1992 and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child. He made a strong impression playing the role from season 1 through season 5 of ‘Breaking Bad,’ and also appeared in films including ‘The Recall’ and ‘Time Share.’

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.