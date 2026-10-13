Oh Sang-jin Took an 'Erotic Fiction' Class at Yonsei University: “I Thought Nothing Could Be Raunchier, but I Got a B”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former announcer Oh Sang-jin talked about a class he took in college.

On the 12th, a YouTube Shorts video titled “A Wife Who Knows an Oddly Great Deal About Erotic Fiction Class...” was posted on Kim So-young’s YouTube channel.

Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin went on a date in Daehangno. When Kim recalled memories of Daehangno, Oh said, “I know, too. I came to see a performance.” Kim grew suspicious and asked, “Did you come on a date to see a performance?” Oh explained, “You know, there were classes like Understanding Theater, right? I watched performances and wrote reviews.”

When Kim remained suspicious, Oh said, “I took a class from Professor Ma Kwang-soo back then.” Kim, a fellow Yonsei University alum, immediately figured it out: “You took a really raunchy class? A class on writing erotic fiction?” Oh admitted, “I thought nothing could be raunchier than this, but I got a B.” Kim drew laughs by replying, “Then it was far from enough. Not by a long shot.”

Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young both attended Yonsei University and married in 2017. They have one son and one daughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.