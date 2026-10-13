Park Semi’s fiancé Kim Jun-yeon also appeared on a dating reality show four years ago... “I want to get married; I earn hundreds of millions of won”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] As the past of Park Semi’s fiancé, Kim Jun-yeon, has drawn attention, it has newly come to light that four years ago he appeared on a dating reality show to find someone to marry and publicly said, “I want to get married.”

On the 12th, Park Semi announced the surprise news of her marriage and introduced her fiancé as a non-celebrity one year her junior.

However, according to this newspaper’s reporting, Park Semi’s fiancé was formerly a contestant on an idol audition program and is a florist who taught BTS flower arranging. It has also come back into the spotlight that he previously appeared on a dating reality show centered on marriage.

In 2022, Kim Jun-yeon appeared on JTBC’s dating reality show “Serious About Marriage.” The program followed participants to see whether they could promise to marry after only 100 days of knowing each other. Its format put “marriage” front and center, rather than a casual flirtation or romance.

At the time, Kim Jun-yeon introduced himself as a flower director and made no secret of his desire to marry from early in the show. While talking with another contestant, he said directly, “I came here sincerely, and I want to get married.”

His desire to marry was not just talk. In an interview at the time, Kim Jun-yeon stressed that he viewed marriage as a practical matter. Saying, “Marriage is reality. It’s all about money,” he said that he currently earned more than most people his age, and confidently added, “I’m earning hundreds of millions of won” and “I’m in a position where getting married a year from now wouldn’t be a financial burden.”

He also had a detailed picture of life after marriage. Kim Jun-yeon said that since childhood, watching his parents, he had imagined becoming a father devoted to his family. He also expressed a wish to have a large family of his own, since his father had many siblings.

He also spoke openly about his family. Kim Jun-yeon said he was from the head family of the Andong Kim clan, and when another contestant asked about ancestral rites, he explained, “We don’t hold them as often as we used to.” Even in the show at the time, he came across as viewing marriage not simply as a matter between two people, but as a practical issue involving family and daily life as well. They did not become the show’s final couple, but his desire and readiness to marry were clearer than anyone else’s.

And four years later, Park Semi became the person he would marry.

On the 12th, Park Semi made the surprise announcement, “I’m getting married this week,” through her social media and YouTube channel “Hello, Semi.”

The two met through an introduction by a personal trainer and decided to marry after dating for about two years. Park Semi called Kim Jun-yeon “my closest partner, someone I can spend my life playing, laughing, and eating delicious food with,” and also shared their wedding photos.

According to this newspaper’s report, Kim Jun-yeon appeared on JTBC’s idol audition program “Made in You” in 2012, hoping to debut as a singer, and later changed careers to become a florist. He now runs a flower café and works as a flower director.

He also has a connection with BTS. In 2020, BTS visited Kim Jun-yeon’s flower café to learn flower arranging for the florist episode of their variety show “Run BTS.” At the time, the members admired his looks, saying, “He’s a handsome teacher,” “Shouldn’t you be on Produce 101?” and “Your face looks like a flower.”

Meanwhile, Park Semi and Kim Jun-yeon will marry this weekend.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.