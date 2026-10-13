“I Want to Hug You”: Celebrity A Was Behind Fake KakaoTalk Chats Attributed to Kim Soo-hyun; Police Say the Name Was Swapped

[Lee Woo-joo, reporter for Sportschosun] Celebrity A has been revealed as the actual person behind the KakaoTalk conversation that served as evidence for allegations that actor Kim Soo-hyun dated a minor.

On the 13th, Dispatch reported that the KakaoTalk conversation said to have been exchanged between Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron in 2016 was fabricated, and that Celebrity A was actually behind it. Police found A’s real name in the original KakaoTalk conversation kept by Kim Sae-ron. A followed spelling and spacing rules, whereas Kim Soo-hyun used misspellings such as “get” and “eot.” The initial consonants of the onomatopoeic expressions they frequently use are different.

A also mentioned colleagues they worked with in conversations with Kim Sae-ron. Since those colleagues were unrelated to Kim Soo-hyun, this was also evidence that he was not the person behind the conversation.

According to Dispatch, A’s name appeared in the original of the disputed KakaoTalk message, “When can I fall asleep holding you?”, but the bereaved family cut out A’s name. With GSRI’s involvement, the sender’s name was changed to Kim Soo-hyun. A GSRI staff member reportedly told police about the instruction.

The outlet also reported that most of the photos GSRI released as evidence of a relationship while Kim Sae-ron was a minor were taken in 2019–2020, when she was in her first or second year of university, and said this coincided with the time Kim Soo-hyun acknowledged the relationship.

Meanwhile, Kim Se-eui, head of GSRI, was indicted while in custody on charges including defaming Kim Soo-hyun. Kim Se-eui was accused of spreading false claims last year to the effect that the late Kim Sae-ron had been in a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun for about six years, starting when she was a minor, and that pressure from Kim Soo-hyun’s side to repay a debt had caused her death. He also faces charges of defaming Kim Soo-hyun by using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate Kim Sae-ron’s voice.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.