Aori's photo used in romance scam... Branded a 'scammer,' she says, "They don't believe me even when I say it wasn't me"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] YouTuber Aori urged people to beware of romance scams after her photo was used without her permission.

On the 12th, Aori posted a photo, saying, "This is the story of a foreign man who fell victim to a romance scam."

The photo showed a comment left on Aori's social media by a foreign man, who claimed that Aori had scammed him. Aori said indignantly, "Sometimes people really do mistake me for someone who scammed them. What's really upsetting is that they even got a photo of my passport. It seems he was thoroughly deceived. Even though I told him it wasn't me, he keeps believing it was me, insisting that he's absolutely sure."

It turned out that the man was a victim of a romance scam in which someone impersonated Aori. The man, who believes he was scammed by Aori, had also contacted her boyfriend. Aori urged people to be wary of such scams, saying, "AI seems to have become too advanced. Let's all watch out for romance scams."

Meanwhile, YouTuber Aori married race car driver Seo Joo-won in 2018, but they divorced in 2022. She recently went public with her relationship with Korean medicine doctor Kim Hyung-bae.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.