'Talented band' Dragon Pony to make a comeback on Nov. 5 with 'Calling Back,' promising a distinctive rock sound

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Talented band Dragon Pony is making a comeback.

According to its agency, Antenna, Dragon Pony will release the single album 'Calling Back' on Nov. 5.

The comeback poster, unveiled on the group's official social media accounts on the 12th, creates a lyrical mood with paint-like smears against a faded-texture background, piquing curiosity about the new music Dragon Pony will share.

All of Dragon Pony's members serve as main producers, taking charge of writing, composing and arranging their music, and the group has earned recognition for its ability as a self-producing band. Its strength lies in its versatility, spanning music from 1990s Britpop to Korean modern rock, and in its candid expression of the imperfect yet energetic emotions of a transitional period under the theme of 'youth.'

With the title track 'Ah, Everything Goes My Way!' from its third EP, 'RUN RUN RUN,' released last March, the group took festivals at home and abroad by storm with its energetic band sound.

In June, it also released its first EP, 'RUN TO RUN,' in Japan and successfully wrapped up solo tours in Tokyo and Osaka, gaining momentum as a 'band you can count on to get you jumping.'

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.