Jung Hyung-don starts anew after ending his 'goose dad' life... opens pork cutlet shop in Seongsu-dong: “So, so proud”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Jung Hyung-don has started anew as a restaurateur.

Historian Shim Yong-hwan announced Jung Hyung-don’s restaurant opening on the 12th, saying, “I went to my friend Jung Hyung-don’s opening today. He’s opened his first location in Seongsu-dong, and I really like that the menu is affordable yet hearty. Seeing my friend work so hard makes me so, so proud.”

Shim Yong-hwan offered his heartfelt support, saying, “It’s already been 10 years since I became friends with this guy. He’s a uniquely quirky person, warm-hearted and shy. I sincerely support Doni’s pork cutlet business, which has finally made its mark in an entertainment industry dominated by people born around 1970.”

Photos released along with the announcement showed the opening of Jung Hyung-don’s pork cutlet shop. In 2011, Yami Foods sold whole-loin pork cutlets under the name Doni Doni Pork Cutlets, with Jung Hyung-don as their public face. The product became a huge hit, repeatedly selling out soon after its launch. In 2013, however, the manufacturer’s CEO and others were indicted without detention on charges of falsely labeling the loin content and were fined.

Jung Hyung-don had also said, “The problem was that the weight was listed without excluding the moisture. The relevant standards were unclear, too.” Thirteen years later, last April, Jung announced that he would sell pork cutlets again, and has now entered the business in earnest by opening a brick-and-mortar shop.

Meanwhile, Jung Hyung-don married Han Yura, a former broadcast writer, in 2009, and they have twin daughters. Han Yura and their twin daughters live in Hawaii for their education, while Jung spent more than five years as a “goose dad.” He recently ended that life when his family returned to Korea.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.