'0.1-Second Jump-Up Sister' Shin Jang-mi to Release New Song 'Hahoe' on the 17th... Unrivaled Aura

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] '0.1-second jump-up sister' Shin Jang-mi is making a comeback.

Shin Jang-mi will release her new digital single 'Hahoe - Where Longing Lingers' at 12:00 PM on the 17th.

"Hahoe" is a song that expresses the beautiful scenery of Hahoe Village, where the Nakdong River winds around and embraces the village, as well as the poignant love and longing sent over the river, through a grand and lyrical sound. The wistful timbre of the daegeum blends with expansive string sounds to deliver a deep, lingering resonance akin to a traditional ink painting. In particular, Shin Jang-mi's emotionally powerful vocals, which begin with restrained emotion and explode as the song reaches the chorus, are the song's highlight.

Ahead of the release of the song, Shin Jang-mi unveiled new profile photos, revealing a completely transformed charm. Exuding an elegant and sophisticated aura, her appearance significantly raises expectations for the unconventional concept she will showcase in the new song.

Shin Jang-mi garnered attention by winning the EMN Rising Star Award in the Adult Contemporary category at the 33rd Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards. More recently, on KBS2's *Immortal Songs*, she earned nicknames such as "Microphone Earthquake" and "0.1-Second Jump-Up Sister" after falling during a performance and immediately springing back to her feet to deliver a high-pitched vocal part while her whole body trembled.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.