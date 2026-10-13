Jang Han-byeol goes straight to No. 3 on Melon's Hot 100 as 'Miya' is released; sold-out concert adds to double celebration

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Jang Han-byeol is celebrating two pieces of good news.

Jang Han-byeol swept the upper ranks of various music charts with the new digital single 'Miya,' released on the 12th. On Melon's Hot 100 chart in particular, the song shot straight to No. 3 just after its release, as of 1 p.m., demonstrating its formidable chart power. This adds a hit song to the celebration after all seats for Jang Han-byeol's first solo concert recently sold out.

'Miya' is an emotional ballad about longing for someone who is leaving and wondering how they are doing. With Jang Han-byeol's characteristically delicate voice, it conveys the wish for that person to be happy wherever they are, along with memories that cannot be let go of despite knowing that neither the love nor the dreams they shared can last forever. The hit songwriting and composition project team Masul Piri (Lee Geon-woo, Kim Seon-min and Choi Jae-eun) also contributed, enhancing the song's polish.

Jang Han-byeol will hold a first solo concert since debut, 'The Star Is Born,' at Daeyang Hall, Sejong University, in Seoul on the 31st and November 1. The concert will feature the first live performance of 'Miya.'

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.