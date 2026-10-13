Ryu Ji-kwang, with his “cavernous low voice,” unveils comfort song “The Boxer”: “Hope you find the courage to rise again”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Ryu Ji-kwang offers comfort with an anthem of hope.

Ryu Ji-kwang released his new song “The Boxer” at noon on the 13th.

“The Boxer” is a folk-rock song about all of us getting back up, time and again, after falling on the ring that is life. Its understated band sound, centered on analog instruments, blends with Ryu Ji-kwang’s distinctive, rough yet warm mid-range vocals to create an even deeper resonance.

Singer-songwriter Lee Dong-eun, who composed “The Boxer,” explained, “I think everyone has a moment at least once in life when they feel as though they’ve lost everything. I hope ‘The Boxer’ will offer a little comfort to those going through a difficult time and become a song that gives them the courage to get back up.”

Ryu Ji-kwang showcased his distinctive musical style on TV CHOSUN’s “Tomorrow Is Mr. Trot” in 2020 and earned the affectionate nickname “cavernous low voice.” More recently, he has continued to stay active on various TV programs, including KBS1’s “National Singing Contest.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.