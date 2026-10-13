Tablo Nearly Became a JYP Idol: “When I Said I Went to Stanford, It Seemed Like I Was Already In—I Thought It Was a Scam”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Tablo shared the story of how he nearly debuted as a member of Noel.

On the 13th, a video titled “The Story of How Tablo Almost Debuted as a JYP Idol” was posted on Tablo’s YouTube channel.

Tablo said that while attending Stanford University, he was active in an underground hip-hop group. “One day, I got a call from a number I didn’t recognize, and they said they were JYP. They said they’d heard my demo and wanted me to come by sometime,” he recalled.

Tablo said he went to JYP’s office after a staff member contacted him. He recalled, “Cheongdam-dong wasn’t what it is today back then. I went to this shabby office, and the hallway was really eerie. With every step I took, I wondered, ‘Is this a hidden-camera prank? Am I going to die?’ The inside was even messier. It was thick with cigarette smoke, and it looked like the private detective agency office the female lead visited to look for her family in ‘Squid Game.’”

It turned out that the meeting was for an audition. Tablo hadn’t known that and said he kept thinking it might be a scam. “I wasn’t really a proper rapper or producer; it was just a hobby. When I said I was a Stanford student, their eyes lit up, and the atmosphere was as if I’d already passed,” he said. “They asked me to sing anything, so I sang a Kim Jong-seo song. They said I was through before I even got to the first hook.”

JYP then asked him to dance. Tablo said, “I told them I couldn’t dance, had never danced in front of anyone, and wouldn’t dance in the future either. It was my first audition, and they were taken aback too.” He continued, “When I asked, ‘Didn’t you call me because I rap?’, they told me to try rapping. Everyone was impressed when I freestyled. I don’t think it was because I was especially good; it was probably because they’d never seen anyone freestyle before.”

Tablo said, “They told me they were putting together a boy band. I think g.o.d had already debuted by then. When they said they were making a new boy group, I thought, ‘If it’s the company that made g.o.d, maybe this is real.’ But I’m not idol material. When I told them that, they said the group needed a rapper and that they’d get back to me.” He added, “I went back to school without thinking much about it, then got a call saying I’d passed. But I was in school mode too, and had a lot to do.” He said he turned down the offer to become an idol.

Tablo said, “I think that group was Noel. The next boy group to come out was Noel.” He added, “My friends said, ‘That could have been you,’ but I was so glad I turned it down. Noel is a vocal group. There wasn’t really a place for a rapper.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.