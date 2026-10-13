‘Cha Bum-kun’s daughter-in-law’ Han Chae-ah shows off her in-laws’ mansion, with its vast garden and ocean view: “I got to unwind”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Han Chae-ah revealed her in-laws’ lavish home.

On the 12th, a video titled “A Story About Heading to Han Chae-ah’s In-Laws’ Home to Unwind” was posted on Han Chae-ah’s YouTube channel, “Han Chae-ah.”

Han Chae-ah headed to Goheung to visit her in-laws with her family for Chuseok. Their home was a spacious mansion. “My mother-in-law had dinner ready for us when we arrived,” Han said, showing a lavish meal prepared by her mother-in-law, including Korean beef.

The next day, she went golfing with her father-in-law, Cha Bum-kun, and her husband, Cha Se-jji. “It’s a holiday, but I came out to play golf. The weather is so nice. Happy Chuseok,” she said, enjoying the round in the sunny weather.

Han Chae-ah also showed another house where her in-laws had previously lived, drawing attention. “It’s the house above my mother-in-law’s home. Originally, this was the only house. They lived here for three years, and liked it so much that they settled here,” she explained, adding that they later built a new house. She also showed a garden her mother-in-law had tended herself, as large as a sports field, and the ocean view.

Her mother-in-law looked after the family with a variety of dishes at every meal. Han Chae-ah called her “a mother-in-law who makes such delicious food for us at every meal” and filmed dishes she had prepared, including German food and kimchi stew.

Meanwhile, Han Chae-ah married Cha Se-jji, the son of Cha Bum-kun, in 2018, and they have one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.