Oh My Girl’s Hyojung reveals a surprising side of the “Candy Leader”... takes a leap as a singer-songwriter

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] I never expected the “Candy Leader” to have this kind of talent hidden away.

Oh My Girl’s Hyojung is taking her first steps as a singer-songwriter.

Hyojung will release her first solo mini album, “Lost and Found,” on the 15th. The album looks back on the path she has taken and tells her own stories discovered along the way. It captures the worries and regrets behind her bright, positive image, as well as her journey toward accepting who she is now after going through it all.

With her bright smile and positive energy, Hyojung has always been at the heart of the team and helped create Oh My Girl’s bubbly, vitamin-like identity. It is intriguing to see her shed the weight of her roles as the leader who guides the members and the vocalist who completes the group’s music, and openly share her own feelings and thoughts.

Most notably, Hyojung contributed to writing and composing every track on the album, demonstrating her musical growth.

After venturing into songwriting with her single “Purple Note,” released last May, she takes things a step further, weaving her own stories throughout the album and marking the beginning of her journey as a singer-songwriter.

The title track, “Maybe It’s Unfinished,” encourages listeners to trust their instincts rather than chase predetermined answers or other people’s opinions, and to move forward as they are, unfinished as they may be. The B-side “Maybe Being Hurt Is Better Than Regretting It” expresses a resolve to face pain head-on without fearing it, while “8 (if)” conveys a firm determination to keep living as her present self despite countless regrets.

Ultimately, the message that it is okay not to be perfect, and that even imperfection is a precious part of who you are, is expected to offer comfort and encouragement to young people today as they struggle through life. Hyojung’s signature fresh yet delicate vocals also become a powerful asset, making the music she created shine even brighter.

Hyojung will hold small-theater performances titled “Hyojung First Live: Lost and Found” at Xcala in Seoul’s Jung District on the 17th and 18th, and at T-Art Sky Hall in Tokyo, Japan, on November 1.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.