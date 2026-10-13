'Miss Korea' anchor Uhm Ji-min announces surprise marriage to docent Jeong Woo-cheol, who appeared on 'You Quiz on the Block'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] YTN (Yonhap Television News) anchor Uhm Ji-min is embarking on a new chapter in her life as she shares news of her upcoming marriage.

Uhm Ji-min recently informed close acquaintances of her marriage plans and is reportedly preparing for the wedding. Having built a calm and polished image through her news broadcasts, she has been receiving congratulations on the unexpected news.

Uhm Ji-min has kept her private life largely out of the public eye and focused on her broadcasting career, making the marriage news all the more noteworthy. Details of how she and her future husband met and dated have not been widely disclosed.

Uhm Ji-min is one of YTN’s leading female anchors. According to her official YTN profile, she joined the network in December 2021 and studied international trade and political science and diplomacy. She has worked at Yonhap News TV, G1 Gangwon Broadcasting and SBS CNBC, among others, and currently hosts 'News START.' She has also become familiar to viewers through a range of news programs, including 'The News' and 'News Square 10AM.' Her steady hosting and clear delivery have helped her maintain a strong presence.

Jeong Woo-cheol is a star docent who brings the stories behind artworks and the lives of painters to a wider audience in an accessible way. (A docent is a professional guide who explains works on display to visitors at an art gallery or museum.)

Jeong Woo-cheol is also known for not having majored in art. He studied in a film-related department and worked in the video industry. Influenced by his mother, a painter, he became interested in art as a child, later studying it on his own and pursuing a career as a docent.

He gained word-of-mouth attention after guiding visitors through a Bernard Buffet exhibition in 2019, and raised his profile by interpreting works by world-renowned painters such as Henri Matisse, Marc Chagall and Picasso. He became popular for his storytelling approach, sharing not only artistic techniques and art-historical knowledge but also the painters’ lives and the stories behind them.

He has also appeared on television. He became familiar to viewers through appearances on programs including tvN’s 'You Quiz on the Block' and JTBC’s 'TalkPawon 25 Hours.' He also provided commentary on artworks for 'Treasures of the Hermitage,' the art segment of MBN’s 'Pressroom LIVE.'

There is growing interest in whether anchor Uhm Ji-min, who has met viewers every day through her broadcasts, and star docent Jeong Woo-cheol will continue their active broadcasting careers after they marry.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.