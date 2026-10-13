Yoon Yoo-sun Has a Judge for a Husband♥, but Sa Mi-ja Still Can't Give Up on Her as a Daughter-in-Law: “So Well-Mannered and Pretty”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Actress Sa Mi-ja still has her eye on her junior colleague Yoon Yoo-sun as a prospective daughter-in-law, showing her special affection for her.

On the 10th, a video titled “Sa Mi-ja’s 50-Year Wait (?) for Daughter-in-Law Prospect Yoon Yoo-sun” was released on Sa Mi-ja’s YouTube channel, “Not Omija, but Sa Mi-ja.”

That day, Sa Mi-ja invited Yoon Yoo-sun to her home and served her a generous spread of food, including gizzard shad, sweet potato pancakes and namul.

When Yoon Yoo-sun said, “The gizzard shad is so delicious,” Sa Mi-ja replied, “Gizzard shad are in season in autumn, and they say a daughter-in-law who has left home comes back.” Yoon Yoo-sun laughed and said, “That’s your problem, Teacher. You’re the only one who likes me; your son isn’t interested.”

Sa Mi-ja recalled that Yoon Yoo-sun didn’t take offense when she heard things like that and would respond to her elders, saying, “Really? Where is your son now?” She said Yoon accepted her talk of wanting her as a daughter-in-law without showing any displeasure. She also revealed that she had blamed her son, saying, “I thought, ‘There’s such a lovely, well-mannered girl, so what is my son doing?’”

Yoon Yoo-sun burst out laughing again and said, “You keep saying this on TV, and I guess she doesn’t seem hurt. It seems you found yourself a good daughter-in-law.” Sa Mi-ja once again showed her affection for Yoon Yoo-sun, saying, “There’s no going back now. You’re my favorite.” Yoon Yoo-sun wrapped things up with, “Maybe I’ll be your daughter, then.”

Meanwhile, Yoon Yoo-sun married Judge Lee Seong-ho in 2001, and they have a son and a daughter. Judge Lee graduated from Seoul National University’s Department of Diplomacy and is currently serving as the presiding mediator on JTBC’s “Divorce Re-Boot Camp.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.