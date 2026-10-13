A letter to his dogs first, leaving his future wife aside?... Park Semi ♥ Kim Junyeon share a touching message just before their wedding

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Kim Junyeon, a former idol turned florist and the future groom of comedian Park Semi, wrote a heartfelt letter to her dogs ahead of their wedding.

On the 13th, Kim Junyeon posted a lengthy letter on his personal account alongside photos of Park Semi’s dogs, Kkomdi and Baekili. It caught people’s attention because he had written to the two dogs rather than his future wife, Park Semi.

Kim Junyeon began, “To our beloved firstborn, Kkomdi, and our second, Baekili,” then reminisced about meeting the two dogs for the first time: “We first met when Kkomdi was eight and Baekili was six. You were so young, weren’t you?” He continued, “When I first met you, you were mischievous little rascals, full of energy and all over the place. I was always the big brother who played with you! The big brother who took you for walks!” and looked back on their time together.

Kim Junyeon also recalled the moment Park Semi introduced him to the dogs as their “dad.” He shared, “At some point, when your mom, Semi, told you that I was your dad and that you had a real dad now, I felt so overwhelmed and happy.”

Kim Junyeon said, “I don’t know how many happy moments will be granted to you, or to us, but I hope that for as long as we have, in that world, we’ll laugh and cry a lot together and build happy memories.” He added, “Don’t get sick, like you are now, and even if you get into trouble sometimes, don’t get hurt. Let’s spend time together from now on that’s even more precious and meaningful than the time we’ve had.” He ended the letter with, “Your Superman, Dad.”

Earlier, on the 12th, Park Semi surprised fans by sharing wedding photos and announcing, “I’m getting married this week.” Her future groom was revealed to be florist Kim Junyeon, who is one year younger than her.

In 2012, Kim Junyeon appeared on JTBC’s idol audition program Made in U, where he made the top 20. He later shifted to working as a florist and now runs a flower café.

In 2020, he also taught the members flower arranging on BTS’s variety show Run BTS. He previously appeared on JTBC’s dating reality show Serious About Marriage in 2022.

The two were introduced by a personal trainer and began dating. After about two years together, they are set to marry this weekend.

The full text of Kim Junyeon’s social media post follows:

To our beloved firstborn, Kkomdi, and our second, Baekili.

We first met when Kkomdi was eight and Baekili was six. You were so young, weren’t you?

When I first met you, you were mischievous little rascals, full of energy and all over the place.

I was always the big brother who played with you! The big brother who took you for walks!

At some point, when your mom, Semi, told you that I was your dad and that you had a real dad now, I felt so overwhelmed and happy!

I don’t know how many happy moments will be granted to you, or to us,

but I hope that for as long as we have, in that world, we’ll laugh and cry a lot together and build happy memories.

Stay healthy, and even if you get into trouble sometimes, don’t get hurt.

Let’s spend time together from now on that’s even more precious and meaningful than the time we’ve had.

Your Superman, Dad.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.