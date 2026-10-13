Choi Soo-jong breaks down in tears at You Quiz recording the day after his mother’s funeral, regretting the “harsh words” he said

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Choi Soo-jong broke down in tears as he spoke of how much he missed his mother and his belated regret while taking part in the recording of You Quiz on the Block the day after her funeral.

On the 13th, tvN released a preview of You Quiz on the Block titled “A heartfelt letter from Choi Soo-jong to his mother, whom he always misses and longs to see.”

Just one day after his mother’s funeral, Choi Soo-jong took part in the recording of You Quiz on the Block, shedding tears as he spoke of how much he missed her.

In the video, Choi Soo-jong opened up: “What was hard when my mother passed away was that, more than the things I had done, remembering, ‘Why did I say such harsh things to Mom at a time like that?’ hurt so much more. I cried even more.”

He said, “I’m grateful that you brought someone like me into this world. I miss you and long to see you every day. This feeling will never change,” and eventually broke down in tears.

Choi Soo-jong said through tears, “I hope the two of you can live in heaven, sharing the stories you didn’t get to tell, the things that saddened you, and the things you’re grateful for.”

Meanwhile, Choi Soo-jong’s mother passed away on the 25th of last month. Her funeral procession took place at 8 a.m. on September 29.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.