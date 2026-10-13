Hwang Min-hyun, a well-mannered young man

Singer and actor Hwang Min-hyun poses at the “su:m37° Launch Event” held at Fez in Hannam-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 13th. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, cjg@sportschosun.com / 2026.10.13 /
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
Published
Singer and actor Hwang Min-hyun poses at the “su:m37° Launch Event” held at Fez in Hannam-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 13th. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, cjg@sportschosun.com / 2026.10.13 /
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.