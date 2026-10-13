Hwang Min-hyun, a well-mannered young man

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Hwang Min-hyun, a well-mannered young man

Singer and actor Hwang Min-hyun poses at the “su:m37° Launch Event” held at Fez in Hannam-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 13th. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, cjg@sportschosun.com / 2026.10.13 /

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeGun, Jung
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