B.A.P's Yoo Young-jae signs exclusive contract with newly established Big Stage Company: “A new leap forward”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Yoo Young-jae, formerly of the group B.A.P, is embarking on a new leap forward.

On the 12th, Big Stage Company announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with Yoo Young-jae.

Big Stage Company said, “Yoo Young-jae is a versatile actor with solid acting skills and musical ability. Building on the potential he has shown in various performances and works, we will provide our full support so he can pursue a wide range of activities without being limited to a particular genre.” It added, “We will be a reliable partner and help him grow further as an actor. We ask for your continued interest in and support for Yoo Young-jae’s activities.”

Yoo Young-jae debuted with B.A.P in 2012 and made a name for himself in a range of fields, including music, variety shows, advertising and hosting. He has since demonstrated his versatility in portraying diverse characters in various works, including the dramas “Woman of 9.9 Billion,” “Mr. Queen,” “Police University” and “Our Beautiful Summer”; the film “Singer Song”; and the musicals “Butchahan,” “Crash Landing on You” and “Dream High Season 3 Reboot.”

Yoo Young-jae will hold a fan meeting titled “Youngjae Sighting Zone” at Gabin Art Hall on the 18th and connect with fans.

Big Stage Company is an actor-focused management agency that draws on extensive industry experience and a systematic management system to discover actors’ unique appeal and potential, and support them in showcasing their abilities across various fields.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.