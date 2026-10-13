Has Choi Ji-woo’s 6-year-old daughter already grown this much? Her height stands out even while seated—‘rapid growth’

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Choi Ji-woo drew attention after sharing an update on her six-year-old daughter, who has grown so much.

On the 12th, Choi Ji-woo shared on social media that she was traveling in Japan.

The photos showed Choi Ji-woo spending a relaxing time in Japan with her mother and daughter.

Choi Ji-woo beamed as she enjoyed the trip, and the special time shared by three generations made for a heartwarming scene. Her mother and daughter were obscured with emojis, but a warm, happy family atmosphere came through in the photos.

What especially caught people’s attention was how much her daughter had grown. Born in 2020 and now six, she had a lovely air reminiscent of her mother, and her height stood out even while she was sitting, making her rapid growth all the more apparent.

Meanwhile, Choi Ji-woo married a non-celebrity nine years her junior in 2018 and gave birth to a daughter in 2020 at the age of 45.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.