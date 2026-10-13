Jo Jung-min shares her feelings after final routine checkup following thyroid cancer surgery: “I was afraid I might not be able to sing”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Jo Jung-min said she had completed her final routine checkup after thyroid cancer surgery and shared how she had been feeling.

On the 12th, Jo Jung-min posted on her social media, “Five years after thyroid surgery, I’ve completed my final routine checkup.”

She continued, “At the time of the surgery, I was afraid, thinking, ‘Ah, does this mean I won’t be able to sing anymore?’ But just three months after the surgery, I went on to compete on ‘Active Singer King 1,’ and I’m so grateful and happy that I’ve been able to sing in good health like this ever since.”

Jo Jung-min said, “I sincerely thank everyone who has supported and loved me all this time,” adding, “I’ll continue to take good care of my health and be with you for longer, with even better songs.”

Jo Jung-min previously revealed that she had been battling the illness, saying, “I actually had surgery for thyroid cancer,” on MBN’s ‘Active Singer King’ in 2023.

Jo Jung-min was born in 1986 and made her debut in 2009. She has released songs including ‘Ready Q,’ ‘Parallel Lines’ and ‘Sweet Life.’

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.