Park Si-young Goes Public with Same-Sex Partner: “My First Boyfriend Was the First Person in Korea to Come Out—not Hong Seok-cheon”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Poster designer Park Si-young explained why he came out while going public with the same-sex partner he had been dating for 15 years.

Poster designer Park Si-young appeared on the YouTube channel “LGBTQ Parents’ Group” on the 12th.

Park Si-young is a designer who has created posters for many well-known films, including “The Man Who Lives with the King,” “Colony,” “Hope” and “Veteran.” Last April, he came out on social media while expressing his affection for the same-sex partner he had been dating for 15 years.

On why he came out, Park Si-young said, “It’s a strange thing to me. I’ve never hidden it. I’ve never thought coming out was particularly important. I’m not someone with an infectious disease, so why should I have to say I’m gay? If someone asks, I won’t lie, but do I have to bring it up first? I didn’t like it because it felt like voluntarily turning myself in. I thought, ‘Why should I have to turn myself in?’”

He continued, “Being gay was one of the many problems I had. Poverty was much more painful; being gay wasn’t painful.” Park Si-young, who said his first relationship lasted 10 years, added, “The first person I dated was the first person in our country to come out.” The MC asked, “Not Hong Seok-cheon?” Park Si-young replied, “No. That’s why coming out wasn’t a big deal for me.”

Park Si-young said he drifted after ending a 10-year relationship and came to understand love when he happened to meet his current boyfriend. “The negative traits I had changed for the better. I really changed just to see him smile. I even quit smoking, which I’d never been able to give up my whole life, and that was when I first realized the power of love. Everything I’d agonized over for decades, everything I’d taken psychiatric medication for, was resolved all at once. It was such an extraordinary experience,” he said.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.