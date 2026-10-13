Park Si-young Was a Victim of Domestic Violence: “My Mother Was Always Bleeding; She Suffered After Meeting the Wrong Thug”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Poster designer Park Si-young opened up about being a victim of domestic violence.

Poster designer Park Si-young appeared on the YouTube channel “Parents of LGBTQ People.”

Park had previously come out on social media in April, expressing affection for a same-sex partner they had been with for 15 years.

Explaining why, Park opened up: “My identity as a gay person was one of the many problems I had. Being poor was far more painful; being gay wasn’t painful. Poverty was direct pain and violence.”

Park said, “I started working for the first time when I entered elementary school. When I was 11, I sold shoes at a roller rink for the first time.” Park added, “I know this sounds awful, but back then I really wanted to kill my dad and run away.” Park said, “The domestic violence was so severe. I can’t remember my mother’s bare face. I only remember her with blood running or bruises. I don’t properly remember what my mother was like when she was young. It was so bad that the situation forced me to grow up early and become precocious.”

Park said they were not freed from the violence until their father died when Park was in the second year of middle school. “My mother was a really beautiful woman in our neighborhood. But she married the wrong thug, moved to Gumi, and was beaten all the time,” Park recalled. “The women in the neighborhood raised me. When I was little, if I heard my dad was drinking somewhere, one of the older girls nearby would tell me to come over, and I’d sleep there.”

Park said, “The strong people I saw would share 110 even if they only had 100. Men can usually use violence to get immediate obedience, but who would obey them? It’s so cowardly and base. I thought, ‘I must not become a punk like that.’ That’s why I still hate anything base. The women I saw were tough and materialistic, but when someone was in danger, they were the ones who helped. That seemed incredibly strong to me.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.