Kim Jung-nan, no wonder she stays at 50 kg... “I gave up flour and drool every time I pass a bakery”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Kim Jung-nan, who is maintaining a weight of 50 kg, shared an update on her efforts to manage her figure, including cutting out flour.

On the 12th, a video was posted on Kim Jung-nan’s YouTube channel, “Kim Jung-nan,” showing her making side dishes herself to manage her health.

Kim Jung-nan said she was currently detoxing by cutting out flour. “It’s been almost a month since I last ate flour. I haven’t had bread or noodles either,” she said. She added, “There were so many temptations. I drooled every time I passed a bakery. There are delicious bibim noodles and ramen at home,” and asked the production crew, “Would you like to take a packet each?”

Kim Jung-nan said she was eating a lot of cabbage in particular. “I used to dislike cabbage, so I hardly ate any, but now I’m eating a lot of it. As I kept eating it, I found it was okay. It’s delicious when I season it and eat it with meat,” she said.

She also showed herself making and eating healthy side dishes, including dried pollack soup, perilla leaf kimchi, braised tofu and stir-fried anchovies.

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-nan recently appeared in the KBS2 drama “To My Beloved Thief.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.