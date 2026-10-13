“Zooming in on my chest and even putting it in slow motion”... Roh Ji-sun opens up about hardships while in fromis_9

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Former fromis_9 member Roh Ji-sun opened up about how upsetting it was to have video edits that emphasized her chest during her time as an idol.

Roh Ji-sun recently appeared on YouTube’s “Min Saerom’s Open Studio” and opened up about the hardships she experienced while promoting with fromis_9.

In the video, Roh Ji-sun recalled a time when people focused on her appearance rather than her performances, saying, “The way I thought idols were consumed and the way people consumed me were very different. The comments I got were things like ‘Pretty’ and remarks about what my figure looked like.”

She continued, “Whenever I performed, footage would be posted with my chest enlarged and slowed down,” adding, “Wasn’t this kind of attention focused only on my appearance? It wasn’t dignified, and it was so upsetting.”

Ultimately, Roh Ji-sun, who wanted to be recognized for her work and performances, has continued on a new path since her exclusive contract with her agency ended in 2024, expanding her work as a beauty creator and influencer.

Meanwhile, Roh Ji-sun debuted as a member of fromis_9 in 2018 through Mnet’s idol survival show “Idol School.” Her contract ended in 2024.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.