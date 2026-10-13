'Mom of Three' Hyeonsuk of Season 28 Hints at Returning to a Dating Show a Month After Split with Young-sik: “I Should Enjoy It More”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Hyeonsuk of Season 28 of “I'm Solo” hinted that she might return to a dating show a month after her breakup.

On the 12th, Hyeonsuk posted a video on her social media.

In the video, Hyeonsuk enjoyed a drink by herself and recalled her time on “I'm Solo.” She said, “That’s how I was back then. After my divorce, I hadn’t met a man even once. That’s how you feel after a divorce. It feels like something has failed.”

She continued, “If you go on a matchmaking show or a dating show, being a mom with a child is probably a disadvantage. But in my life, my child is my support and someone I can’t do without.”

In particular, Hyeonsuk said, “If I go on a dating show next time, I should enjoy it more while I’m there. I’m not saying I’m going on one.” But she also said, “Are you waiting for Hyeonsuk? What should I play this time besides ‘Pick Me’?”—again drawing attention by showing her eagerness to appear on a dating show.

She also looked back on her time on “I'm Solo,” saying, “When I actually put on a microphone and the cameras start rolling, I think I get sensitive. People need to be flexible to make good decisions and be funny. I should have stayed in an observer’s position, but I got too invested.”

Meanwhile, Hyeonsuk became known as a contestant on the 28th season of “I'm Solo,” the show’s special season for divorced singles, aired on SBS Plus and ENA. She is a single mother born in 1988 with three children. After the show, she and Young-sik, a fellow contestant from the same season, became a real-life couple, but they broke up last month, six months after going public with their relationship.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.