‘Lee Kang-in led the ostracism of Son Heung-min’... Lee’s camp vows legal action over fake-news video

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] “Lee Kang-in ostracized Son Heung-min?” As false and distorted information about Lee Kang-in (Atlético Madrid) spread online, his agency announced it would take legal action.

Lee Kang-in’s agency, The Black Label, stressed on the 13th, “We clearly state that the claims about Lee Kang-in that have recently been spreading indiscriminately online and are contrary to the facts have nothing to do with him and are completely unfounded.”

The agency added, “We are collecting evidence regarding posts and comments that constitute the spread of false information and defamation, and will take the necessary legal steps depending on the circumstances.”

Earlier, on the 6th, the national team faced turmoil following rumors that the so-called “’96 line” players Kim Min-jae (FC Bayern Munich), Hwang Hee-chan (Schalke 04) and Hwang In-beom (FC Porto) were retiring, shortly after an international match.

Online rumors later claimed there was friction between the “’92 line” players, Son Heung-min (LAFC) and Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), and the “’96 line,” and even alleged that the players were ostracizing Son, in what became known as the “bullying” rumors.

The controversy spread to Lee Kang-in. Claims emerged that Lee, whose past conflict with Son Heung-min had become public, was leading discord within the national team.

Posts spread on social media that used edited footage of national team training to suggest that Son Heung-min was being ostracized by his teammates. The posts garnered millions of views. Some netizens who saw them flocked to Lee Kang-in’s social media accounts and left critical comments.

The agency dismissed the related allegations as baseless and announced it would take legal action. As the agency takes a hard line, the posts that sparked the controversy have been deleted.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.